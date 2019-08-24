Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USA Basketball will get its penultimate tune-up Saturday morning down under.

Team USA and Australia will square off in the second of two exhibition games after the Americans won the opener earlier this week.

Gregg Popovich’s team will play the Aussies on Saturday and then Canada on Monday before beginning the FIBA World Cup next weekend. Players on the camp roster are trying to make the most of their final auditions before the tournament begins. Three members of the Boston Celtics — Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — seemingly will make the roster, and Marcus Smart still has a chance to prove himself if he’s able to give it a go after dealing with a minor calf injury.

Here’s how to watch the game Saturday morning (or Friday night, depending on how you look at it).

When: Saturday, Aug. 24 at midnight ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream: Twitch | FuboTV

