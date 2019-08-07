Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown has put his fair share of opponents on posters in his three-year career, most notably Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on a few separate occasions.

But the Boston Celtics wing is still searching for victims during the offseason, this time at USA Basketball Men’s National Team training camp.

During Day 2 of camp at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center, Brown drove to the paint and took flight directly toward Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen. The 22-year-old couldn’t finish the jam over Allen, one of the league’s strongest rim protectors, but the effort was something in itself.

Take a look:

Jaylen Brown nearly ended him 😬😬 pic.twitter.com/EGJOubu671 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 7, 2019

Credit to Allen for not backing away from the challenge.

Brown is joined by fellow Celtics Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart at Team USA camp this week. Smart, however, is out indefinitely due to tightness in his left calf as of Wednesday afternoon.

