Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dustin Pedroia underwent left knee joint preservation surgery Tuesday, and now we have some more details on the procedure.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman took an indefinite leave from rehabbing his knee in May, which has been an ongoing issue over the past two seasons. While he didn’t rule out playing in the future, his road to a comeback certainly got a bit tougher.

Before Boston’s game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, manager Alex Cora shed light on what exactly Pedroia’s procedure entailed.

The skipper told reporters the surgery was to “ease the pain” in the 35-year-old’s knee. Pedroia will continue rehabbing the knee, but will not play this season.

Cora:

-Pedroia had surgery to ease pain, they will see how he does with rehab. He will not be ready to play this season.

-Wright met with Dr. Andrews, also received a PRP injection in his elbow

– said it’s too early to tell if they see Hernandez as a starter or reliever. — Guerin Austin (@guerinaustin) August 7, 2019

It’s been anything but easy for Pedroia since he first suffered the injury back in 2017. The injury limited the four-time All-Star to just nine games between 2018 and 2019.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images