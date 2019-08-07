Dustin Pedroia underwent left knee joint preservation surgery Tuesday, and now we have some more details on the procedure.
The Boston Red Sox second baseman took an indefinite leave from rehabbing his knee in May, which has been an ongoing issue over the past two seasons. While he didn’t rule out playing in the future, his road to a comeback certainly got a bit tougher.
Before Boston’s game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, manager Alex Cora shed light on what exactly Pedroia’s procedure entailed.
The skipper told reporters the surgery was to “ease the pain” in the 35-year-old’s knee. Pedroia will continue rehabbing the knee, but will not play this season.
It’s been anything but easy for Pedroia since he first suffered the injury back in 2017. The injury limited the four-time All-Star to just nine games between 2018 and 2019.
