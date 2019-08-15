Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. men’s national basketball team fell to the U.S. Select Team on Wednesday, but that isn’t to say it’s all doom and gloom around Gregg Popovich’s group.

Celtics point guard Marcus Smart reportedly was the one member of the team to call his teammates out, labeling Wednesday’s loss as “embarrassing.” But Boston fans also know the Oklahoma State product as an extremely likable person, in addition to holding his peers accountable.

That side was on display Thursday, when Smart knocked down a half-court shot from his back after Team USA’s practice in Los Angeles.

Check it out:

Smart averaged 8.9 points and four assists in 80 games last season for the Celtics.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports