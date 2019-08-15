Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — There was an entirely unique dynamic on the Titans’ practice fields this week as Tennessee hosted the New England Patriots in joint practices.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady seemed to be competing and jawing with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel more than he was with Tennessee’s defense. That’s because Brady, 42, and Vrabel, 43, were teammates and peers on the Patriots for eight seasons. Brady is closer in age with Vrabel than he is with the next oldest players on the Patriots (Ben Watson, 38) or Titans (Cameron Wake, 37).

So, would Brady ever want to compete with Vrabel on an opposing sideline?

“As a coach? Oh, hell no,” Brady said. “I’m never coaching. Playing’s enough for me.”

And why would he coach? Brady’s the most accomplished NFL player of all time, and last we checked, he has more than enough money. Brady already is taking off spring workouts and practices to spend more time with his family. A year-round job as an NFL head coach would be a tough adjustment for the Patriots QB, who likely will shift his focus to his TB12 facility when his NFL career is over.

