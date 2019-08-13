The New England Patriots had a special guest Monday morning.
Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy stopped by to watch the defending Super Bowl champions go through their penultimate training camp practice. In addition to chatting with Bill Belichick, Cassidy also got a first-hand look at how the NFL’s model franchise prepares, and even saw his son make a pretty sweet catch.
Check out these highlights from Cassidy’s day at Patriot Place:
The Patriots will resume their preseason schedule Thursday night when they visit the Tennessee Titans.
The Bruins, meanwhile, are fast-approaching their own training camp, which begins in September.
Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images