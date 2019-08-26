Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum has added an international dimension to his personal highlight reel.

The Boston Celtics forward threw down a windmill dunk in the U.S. men’s national basketball team’s 84-68 win over Canada on Monday in Sydney Australia. Tatum delighted the crowd down under by maximizing his fast-break opportunity in the third quarter.

Without the dunk, Tatum might have preferred to forget this outing, as he scored just six points on 2-for-11 shooting, while adding four rebounds and one assist.

However, his Celtics teammate, Jaylen Brown shined, scoring a game-high 19 points.

The win over Canada represented Team USA’s final tune-up game for the 2019 FIBA World Cup, which will run between Aug. 31 and Sept. 15 in China.

Tatum, Brown, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart, dubbed “Team Shamrock,” are part of a new-look group, which is vying to win a third consecutive World Cup for the U.S.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images