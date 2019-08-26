Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman typically lets his pythons breathe when he’s on the football field.

Well, those days might be over.

Edelman has been rocking long sleeves ever since he was removed from the New England Patriots’ physically unable-to-perform list last week. The trend starting during practice and continued Thursday in his team’s preseason win over the Carolina Panthers, a game in which Edelman did not play.

Honestly, it’s a pretty jarring change for the Patriots wideout.

Take a look at these Instagrams:

On second thought, maybe the long-sleeve look ins’t that bad.

In any case, the Patriots will wrap up their preseason schedule Thursday night when they host the New York Giants. Edelman is not expected to play.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images