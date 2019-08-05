Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker should provide the Celtics’ backcourt with an impressive scoring punch next season as he replaces Kyrie Irving as Boston’s point guard.

Celtics fans got a glimpse of what some of the offense will look like earlier Monday, when Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart went through drills together at USA Basketball Men’s National Team training camp.

Team USA scrimmaged later in Day 1, with Walker putting together some impressive highlights, showcasing his handle, and ability to score off the dribble while finishing at the rim.

The 29-year-old went coast-to-coast for a pretty and-one finish during the scrimmage, and we were able to catch a peek courtesy of NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg.

With one possession left, Walker wasn’t able to tie the score thanks to some lockdown defense from Brown, his new Celtics taemmate. Smart inbounds the ball to Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton, who hands it off to Walker for the final shot. Brown stays glued on him for the entirety of the play, using his length to prevent Walker from getting a clean look. Check it out.

Team USA’s first exhibition game, an intra-squad scrimmage, is set to take place on Friday at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NBA Tv.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images