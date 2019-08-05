Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oddsmakers predict N’Keal Harry will make a splash in 2019 but not set the NFL alight just yet.

FanDuel gave the New England Patriots wide receiver the sixth-best odds to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award on Monday, according to Bleacher Report. Harry, whom the Patriots selected with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, trails Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (the No. 1 overall pick), Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (No. 24), Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (No. 15), Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (No. 73) and Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (No. 53) in the oddsmakers’ estimation of leading rookies.

Although Oddsmakers have their doubts, several observers have compared Harry to great NFL wide receivers of the past and present. Furthermore, Harry’s trainer Travelle Gaines believes the wide receiver will amass at least 1,000 receiving yards and win the Rookie of the Year Award.

This season will prove whether’s Harry’s true believers or his doubters laugh last.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images