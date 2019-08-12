Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

They say a few rotten apples can spoil the whole bunch.

We don’t know who coined that phrase, but it might be the best way to describe the plight of Philadelphia Eagles fans.

A video of two guys wearing Eagles jerseys pummeling a guy not wearing any jersey is making the rounds on the internet, and it’s yet another bad look for Eagles fans. The pair beat the solo guy senseless, with a third guy (also wearing an Eagles jersey) coming in at the end to deliver a cheap shot. It’s kind of a tough watch.

(You can click here to watch video of the fight, but be warned: It contains NSFW images and language.)

We have no idea whether this video was taken before, during or after the Eagles’ preseason loss over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. Nor do we know if the victim has allegiances to either team.

All we know is stuff like this is stupid, regardless of the cause.

