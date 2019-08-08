Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The ongoing Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers debate has gotten a few months off due to, you know, football not going on lately. However, with the 2019 season ramping up, you’re sure to see talking heads far and wide spar over which quarterback is superior.

It’s little secret that FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd is a big Brady guy, while Rodgers and Baker Mayfield are among those that don’t really do it for him.

And in light of what Cowherd perceives as “eye rolls” from Rodgers at new Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s handling of joint practices, Cowherd took the opportunity to compare Rodgers and Brady.

During Thursday’s airing of “The Herd,” Cowherd said Rodgers is nowhere near the leader Brady is.

“You know I think Aaron Rodgers is great, but when the comparisons were made years ago to Tom Brady I said, ‘well (Rodgers has) got a better arm, but I think there are certain leadership skills that Tom has that Aaron does not have.’ I think Aaron’s talented, he’s more mobile, maybe he’s a better athlete, he’s got a better arm — I’m not disputing that,” Cowherd said. “… (But) if Tom Brady came out and said, ‘I think these joint practices, I think these special teams drills are not very smart.’ Would he say that about Bill? Would he question Bill’s audible system? This is the eye roll.”

You can listen to Cowherd’s full rant here.

Brady certainly has more of a reputation as a leader, and the results are apparent. And though there’s some logic in what Cowherd is saying, some of it has to be taken with a grain of salt given the vendetta the radio personality has toward the signal-caller.

