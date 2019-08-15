Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

N’Keal Harry will enter the 2019 NFL season surrounded by quite a bit of hype.

The Patriots invested the 32nd overall pick in this year’s draft on Harry, who became the first wide receiver taken in the first round by New England in the Bill Belichick era. Furthermore, the Patriots’ current collection of pass-catchers leaves much to be desired, which puts additional pressure on the 21-year-old to put together a strong rookie campaign.

Harry very well could meet expectations. At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Harry is a deep-play threat and has the potential to be a serious weapon in goal-line situations. But purely from a receptions standpoint, ESPN can’t see the Arizona State product racking up a high number of catchers in the upcoming campaign.

“Under,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss writes, evaluating whether Harry will amass over/under 50 receptions. “Going with the under is simply based on the history of rookie receivers in the Patriots’ system. The best season for a rookie receiver in Bill Belichick’s previous 19 seasons as Patriots coach was Deion Branch’s 43-catch season in 2002. Harry should see a lot of action, but betting on more than 50 receptions seems risky until he consistently proves he can reliably catch the football.”

While brief, Harry’s preseason debut showcased the young wideout’s potential. His first professional catch — an 11-yard strike from Brian Hoyer — required some contortion and helped New England move the chains on its first scoring drive against the Detroit Lions.

His second and final grab against the Lions was equally encouraging, as he high-pointed a 25-yard, back-shoulder pass from Hoyer before exiting the game with an apparent leg injury.

In short, Harry certainly is physically gifted and naturally talented enough to be a successful receiver in the NFL. It’s now up to the youngster to master New England’s system and unequivocally earn the trust of quarterback Tom Brady. If and when he does that, receptions likely will be aplenty.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images