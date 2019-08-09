Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The nature of Tom Brady’s new deal raised quite a few eyebrows, to say the least.

Brady’s “extension” with the New England Patriots actually amounts to a one-year contract. The final two years of the deal will be immediately voided upon the conclusion of the 2019 season, meaning the six-time Super Bowl champion will be eligible to become a free agent for the first time in his career next March.

In turn, the football world has begun to wonder about more than just how much longer Brady will be able to play. With the opportunity to hit the open market at his disposal, is there any chance Brady could take his talents elsewhere?

Four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Antonio Cromartie doesn’t believe it’s in the cards.

“If Brady goes to another team, he’s gonna be like Nnamdi (Asomugha). He went to Philly and he got exposed,” Cromartie said Thursday on FS1’s “Undisputed.” “Another thing, Chad Ochocinco when he came to New England. It was downhill. I don’t see him playing for anybody else. So if this is gonna be the last year, this is gonna be his last year — he’s gonna retire this year. I just don’t see it.”

While Cromartie’s examples aren’t the strongest, his overarching point is a fair one. Relocating after spending extended time with the same organization is tough for any player, but it’s arguably the tallest task for quarterbacks. Brady would be forced to learn a new system after mastering one over the course of 20 seasons in Foxboro. The future Hall of Famer probably could make it work, but it might not be worth the stress in the twilight years of his career.

So although it’s fun to engage in hypotheticals, the most likely scenario seems to be Brady finishing out his NFL tenure in New England. He’s on a one-year deal now, but Brady and the Patriots reportedly are “flexible” about the future of the signal-caller’s contract moving forward.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images