Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Is Tom Brady’s new contract really about Bill Belichick?

Nick Wright certainly believes so. And, honestly, it’s hard to argue with him.

Brady and the New England Patriots recently agreed to a two-year contract “extension.” However, the deal really is nothing more than an $8 million raise for the 42-year-old quarterback, as the language of the contract effectively guarantees that Brady will be a free agent at season’s end.

That Belichick seemingly drew a line in the sand with the greatest player of all time is an example of the head coach’s greatness, according to Wright.

Check out this clip from Tuesday’s “First Things First” episode:

"Maybe this is part of Belichick's greatness: there are no sacred cows, or a better term would be sacred GOATS, because Tom Brady is the universally accepted GOAT, and he does not know if he'll be on the Patriots a year from now. That's unbelievable." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/t8AWgUMEdu — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 6, 2019

Of course, the big question is whether Brady truly will test free agency next year.

Perhaps putting his house on the market was the first sign that Brady is considering leaving New England. Probably not, though.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images