Alex Faust will return to Boston with a bang.

FOX Sports West’s Los Angeles Kings broadcaster will fill in for Dave O’Brien as NESN’s substitute play-by-play announcer for some upcoming Boston Red Sox games, starting with Saturday’s clash with the New York Yankees. He shared his joy over his impending NESN work Thursday, telling the Sports Hub’s how excited he is to return to the city he called home for nearly a decade and the network at which he debuted as a broadcaster.

“It’s just a total thrill,” Faust said. “I lived in Boston for nine years. I loved it. I stayed after I graduated (from Northeastern University), and it was only for work purposes, for getting TV gigs … that I’m not there anymore because otherwise I probably would still be in Boston, to be honest. I lived like 10 minutes from Fenway Park, so it’s a total thrill.”

He then will return to NESN’s broadcast booth Sept. 14 and 15 to call the Philadelphia Phillies versus Red Sox games.

Faust also revealed some information about how the Red Sox’s win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series still lingers in the City of Angels.

“I can tell you, LA still’s not over it,” he said, “so it’s funny seeing this (Dodgers) team scratching and clawing, trying to stay in contention.”

Several Boston Bruins admitted this week their loss to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final still stings three months after the fact. Faust believes the defeat will propel the Bruins into contention for Stanley Cup glory this season.

“Now you have a little bit more scar tissue with this group, and something tells me it’s going to be a net positive,” he said. “Because basically everybody comes back … so I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re right in the mix at the end again.”

To hear more of Faust’s views on the Red Sox, and perhaps other Boston sports teams, be sure to watch Saturday’s game. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images