The beat goes on for Antonio Brown.

The star wide receiver has dominated NFL headlines over the past few months. Following a messy breakup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown has brought similar drama to the Oakland Raiders, with issues ranging from frost-bitten feet to a helmet grievance.

Brown missed some time as he dealt with his series of matters, and now his bank account is paying the price. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of a letter from Raiders general manager Mike Mayock informing Brown of a fine due to a missed walkthrough. The letter also notes AB was tabbed with a $40,000 fine earlier in the preseason for missing a training camp practice. But instead of biting the bullet and quietly paying the fine, Brown decided to air out his grievances.

“When your own team want to hate but there’s no stopping me now devil is a lie. Everyone got to pay this year so we clear @Raiders,” Brown captioned the Instagram story.

You can check out the post here.

Considering all that’s taken place with Brown in Oakland even before Week 1, we only can imagine what’s in store once the regular season begins to unfold. The Raiders kick off their 2019 campaign Monday night when they host the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum.

