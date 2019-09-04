Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Oakland Raiders never will be completely void of drama surrounding Antonio Brown — but they do have one less thing to worry about.

Brown finally has chosen a new helmet.

The star wide receiver on Wednesday a partnership with Xenith, revealing that he will be wearing the Xenith Shadow this season.

“NFL athletes have a choice in what helmet they wear. I choose Xenith,” Brown said in a release. “It’s not easy to make a change like this so far into your career, but the Xenith Shadow was the only helmet that could fit my needs on the field.

“It’s just, I only get one head and one neck. So I gotta make sure when guys (are) trying to take my head off, I got the right lid to protect (me).”

It’s truly shocking to see that Brown turned his helmet saga into a marketing opportunity.

Do not fear, though, Brown is finding other things to complain about, most recently getting upset online over fines he had to pay for time missed during training camp.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images