Ever since things began going sideways for Antonio Brown in Oakland, everyone started wondering if he would end up in New England.

The oddsmakers like those chances.

Brown’s time with the Raiders officially ended Saturday, with Oakland cutting the star receiver two days before their season opener. Shortly after news broke, the SportsLine tweeted out the odds of which team Brown will land with

And, of course, the Patriots are the betting favorite.

Now that Antonio Brown has been released by the Raiders, which team will he play his first game with in 2019? Patriots: 2/1

49ers: 5/1

Packers: 6/1

Cardinals: 7/1

Seahawks: 9/1

Ravens: 12/1

Giants: 16/1

Dolphins: 18/1

Steelers 25/1 pic.twitter.com/J1Rnc5kwHo — SportsLine (@SportsLine) September 7, 2019

It would be both surprising and unsurprising if the Patriots made a run at Brown. For one, there is a connection between Brown, the Patriots and Tom Brady. But it’s fair to wonder whether or not Bill Belichick would want the potential headache, though he’s never been fearful to go out on a limb if he believes a player can help.

Brown is eligible to sign with any team at 4:01 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images