Antonio Brown’s time with the Oakland Raiders all can be summed up in one minute and 16 seconds.

The star wide receiver was traded to Oakland in March after a tumultuous ending with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows in the Bay Area, either — between issues with Brown’s feet, wanting to wear his original helmet, reportedly getting into it with his general manager and then blasting the team on Instagram about being fined, to name a few.

The saga ended with Brown getting released by the Raiders after demanding they do so via Instagram, and news broke just hours later he and the New England Patriots agreed to a one-year deal.

A lot certainly happened over the last few weeks surrounding Brown. And what better way to recap it than with a montage that NFL Network’s “NFL Gameday” released Sunday, which includes snip-its of Brown’s introductory press conference with Oakland saying he’s “here to be a surge of positivity,” to GM Mike Mayock saying the Raiders need him to be “all in or all out.”

Check it out below:

Want a quick recap of the @AB84 saga? We got one right here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CevyDzSFhH — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) September 8, 2019

What a ride that was.

Brown won’t be able to suit up with his new team Sunday night, so fans will have to wait for his debut in Week 2 when the Patriots travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images