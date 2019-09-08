Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will meet Sunday night for the third of a four-game set at Fenway Park.

It will be a battle of right-handers in the primetime clash, as Rick Porcello is set to square off against Masahiro Tanaka. The Yankees starter was shellacked in his last outing against the Red Sox, allowing 12 earned runs over 3 1/3 innings. Porcello was similarly lousy in his last start against the Bronx Bombers, giving six earned runs over 1/3 of an inning in late June when the division rivals battled in London.

Boston will welcome back Jackie Bradley Jr., who sat out Saturday’s 6-1 loss. Sandy Leon is set to do the catching for Porcello in his first action since Aug. 31.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

RED SOX (76-66)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Brock Holt, 2B

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (12-11, 5.63 ERA)

YANKEES (93-50)

Lineup: TBA

Masahiro Tanaka, RHP (10-8, 4.42 ERA)

Want a chance at $100 to the team store on Jersey Street? Go here or see below to fill out the entry form and read the official rules.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images