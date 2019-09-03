Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are less than one week away from beginning their title defense, something Bill Belichick has done on countless occasions at this point in his career.

There aren’t many individuals in any realm that can relate to Belichick’s success, but Alabama’s Nick Saban happens to be one of them. HBO announced Tuesday that the two coaches will be the subject of a documentary titled “Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching,” which will debut Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

Belichick and Saban’s relationship goes way back to when they coached with one another on the Cleveland Browns’ staff in the 1990s. It’s clear there’s plenty of mutual respect between the two legends, and the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach added to that in an appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria” on Tuesday.

“Obviously Nick and I have a long relationship and a great friendship,” Belichick said. “We were approached on it and agreed to do it. I am sure NFL Films will do a good job with it. It’s hard to make me look good on TV, but sometimes they’ve managed to do it.

“I am happy to partner with Nick on anything,” he added. “There’s nobody I have more respect and appreciation for in football and as a friend than Nick Saban. I am honored to be part of anything with him.”

The Patriots begin their 2019 regular-season slate Sunday when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images