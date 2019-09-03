Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alex Cora is no stranger to the devastation a hurricane can bring to an island nation. Back in 2017, the Red Sox manager watched Hurricane Maria slam into Puerto Rico and destroy his native country.

So prior to Boston’s series opener Tuesday night at Fenway Park against the Minnesota Twins, Cora sent his well wishes to those coping with the effects of Hurricane Dorian, the Category 5 storm that ravaged the Bahamas this week.

“First things first, our thoughts and prayers to the people in the Bahamas,” Cora told reporters, per The Eagle-Tribune’s Chris Mason. “I thought (Hurricane Maria) two years ago was unreal, what I saw video-wise and then going back home, but this is tough to watch.”

Dorian reportedly is the strongest hurricane in recorded history to make landfall in the Bahamas, bringing more than 30 inches of rain and devastating storm surges to the area.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images