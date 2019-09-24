Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown was released by the New England Patriots on Friday amid a host of serious off-field allegations, but you won’t be hearing head coach Bill Belichick’s thoughts on the matter.

Tom Brady didn’t give his “personal feelings”, but provided a rather philosophical answer on the matter Monday morning. Belichick on the other hand has stuck to his usual, blunt self.

After shooting a daunting stare at CBS’ Dana Jacobson during a pregame interview Sunday following a Brown-related question, the guys on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria” gave it one last shot, but, as you would expect, Belichick was all business as usual.

“Yeah, well I appreciate the fact you want to ask those questions, but really we’ve moved on,” Belichick said. “We released a statement about it. It didn’t work out. Moved on to a game against the Jets and now we’re on to Buffalo.”

When asked if he regretted the signing, Belichick replied with much of the same.

“I think we just talked about that,” he added. “But I do appreciate you asking the question.”

After defeating the New York Jets in Week 2, the Patriots shift their focus to a matchup with the 3-0 Buffalo Bills on Sunday at New Era Field.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images