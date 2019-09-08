The Patriots have yet to play their first game of the 2019 regular season, but they already know which quarterback the Dolphins will throw their way in Week 2.
After Miami took a brutal Week 1 beating from the Baltimore Ravens, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores wasted no time announcing Ryan Fitzpatrick as the team’s starting quarterback for next week’s game against New England, per the Miami Herald’s Amando Salguero.
Fitzpatrick completed just 14 of 29 pass attempts for 185 yards with one touchdown and one pick during Sunday’s loss. Meanwhile, rookie Josh Rosen threw an interception on his very first drive.
Click here to follow NESN’s Patriots vs. Steelers live blog >>
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images