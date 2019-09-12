Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The second “Thursday Night Football” tilt of the 2019 NFL season will feature a matchup of NFC South foes.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will pay a visit to Charlotte, N.C., for a battle with the Carolina Panthers. Both teams will be looking to log their first win of the campaign, as the Panthers suffered a narrow Week 1 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams, while the Bucs turned in a dud against the San Francisco 49ers.

A victory in this Week 2 clash will go a long way in both teams’ effort to usurp the two-time defending division champion New Orleans Saints.

Here’s how to watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers online:

When: Thursday, Sept. 12 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NFL.com

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images