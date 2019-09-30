Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CANTON, Mass. — The Boston Celtics seldom hand out rookie extensions, and it doesn’t appear Jaylen Brown will be bucking that trend.

Brown, who is entering his fourth NBA season, is eligible for extension, but the Celtics reportedly don’t plan to offer that to him. Should it indeed pan out that way, Brown will enter the upcoming offseason as a restricted free agent.

When asked Monday at media day how he feels about the contract situation, Brown emphasized he wasn’t sweating it.

“To be honest, I’m not putting too much thought into it, not losing any sleep over it. I think stuff like that ends up working itself out,” Brown said. “I’m just focused on the season and playing basketball and that’s my No. 1 emphasis. Let the chips fall where they may.”

Given the roster turnover this offseason for the Celtics, Brown has a chance to again become a key player in Boston’s rotation. Last season he didn’t handle the pressure all that well, but he, much like his teammates, must be enjoying the fresh start they’ve been given.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images