The Milwaukee Brewers’ shot at a postseason berth took a huge hit Tuesday night.

During the first inning of their 4-3 victory over the Miami Marlins, star outfielder Christian Yelich fouled an 80 mph slider hard off his kneecap. He went straight to the ground and stayed there for a while before gingerly walking off the field on his own power.

The worst possible scenario later was revealed: Yelich is out for the season as a result of a right kneecap fracture.

You can watch the whole sequence below.

The 27-year-old was having another impressive season and was right in the thick of the National League MVP conversation. He’s hitting .330 with 44 home runs, leading the league in on-base percentage (.430), slugging percentage (.672) and, in turn, OPS (1.102).

Milwaukee is one game out of the second wild card spot and trails the St. Louis Cardinals for the top spot in the N.L. Central by five games.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images