Dak Prescott turned in one hell of a performance against the New York Giants on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback threw for 405 yards while completing 25 of 32 passes. Prescott also included four touchdowns in his stat line in Dallas’ 35-17 win over New York.

Sure, it’s easy to say he turned in such a strong game because it was against the Giants, but it’s certainly impressive nonetheless. But was it enough to warrant an extension?

Prescott reportedly turned down a massive offer from the Cowboys in August, but team owner Jerry Jones revealed an extension is “imminent,” and could be done in “a matter of days,” according to the Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott extension is imminent, could be done in a matter of days — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 9, 2019

After a performance like Sunday’s, Prescott certainly has a case to want Russell Wilson or Carson Wentz-caliber money. Now only time will tell if something gets done before Week 2.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images