Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sunday marked the Sun’s first appearance in the WNBA Finals since 2005, although it didn’t quite go as Connecticut had hoped.

The Sun dropped Game 1 of their best-of-five series against the Washington Mystics, failing to complete their fourth-quarter comeback. And while there was lots Connecticut got right Sunday, there also was plenty the Sun can work on, as well.

In fact, there’s one particular area Connecticut hopes to improve upon come Game 2.

“(The Mystics) score the ball so well and they play so well together that you cannot have a flat start,” Sun captain Jasmine Thomas told reporters after the game, per the team. “So, we’ve talked about that first-quarter start making a big difference in Game 2. So, for sure, we’ll be focused on that and what other adjustments we’ll have to make for the next game once we watch the film.”

Hear from the Sun after Game 1. pic.twitter.com/bZTBt1uChN — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 29, 2019

Connecticut has a chance to even the series at one win apiece Tuesday in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at Entertainment and Sports Center. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m ET.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun