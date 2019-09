Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is just a bad look for the Dolphins.

Miami suffered yet another brutal loss Sunday, this time at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. And Dak Prescott seemed to be having a blast all the while.

The Dallas quarterback even got a hankering for some chicken nuggets in the middle of one huddle.

“Oh! Spicy nuggets are back (at Wendy’s)!” he exclaimed. “I might have to stop on the way home.”

Take a listen:

Priorities.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images