The future is unknown for Rick Porcello, but he’s not letting that take up any space in his mind.

The Red Sox pitcher’s contract ends at the conclusion of what’s been an overall disappointing year for Boston. The former Cy Young winner sits at 13-12 with a 5.56 ERA with six games remaining on the Red Sox’s schedule.

Porcello never blamed his looming free agency for how he’s performed this season. And even though there’s a possibility he may not be in a Red Sox uniform come 2020, he’s not putting too much thought into it.

“You know my situation,” Porcello said, per WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford. “You know what I’m headed into. I have no idea what is going to happen. We’ll see. Until you get to an offseason and you see what is going to be there for you don’t really know what is going to affect you.

“A lot of times as players you don’t really know what the front office is thinking if you are being prioritized by who, or what for … You don’t really think about it, or at least I don’t,” he added. “I just kind of focus on what I can focus on and that’s the clubhouse and what’s in front of me. There are just so many things that go on in the front office that determine what path they’re going to go so it’s really hard to think about and try and keep up with the thought process and what is going on.”

Boston is 17-14 when Porcello starts, and the right-hander turned in a quality outing Sept. 20 against the Tampa Bay Rays where he tossed six innings with as many strikeouts without giving up a run.

