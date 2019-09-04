Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox currently sit 5.5 games out of the second American League wild card spot, but that doesn’t mean they’re mailing in the final month of the season.

Boston promoted four more pitchers Wednesday as part of its September call ups, bringing the staff’s total to 21 hurlers. The method of using that many arms instead of relying on their starters may cause the creation of alternative narratives, but manager Alex Cora says his club is by no means waving the white flag.

“We’re not going to tap out,” Cora said Wednesday, via the Eagle Tribune’s Chris Mason. “We’re not going to wave the white flag. We’re going to keep pushing.”

Alex Cora on 21 pitchers: “We’re not going to tap out. We’re not going to wave the white flag. We’re going to keep pushing.” — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) September 4, 2019

Pitchers Colten Brewer, Trevor Kelley, Bobby Poyner and Mike Shawaryn were recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday. All four players have made at least one appearance for the Red Sox this season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images