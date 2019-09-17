Drew Brees suffered a torn ligament in his throwing thumb in the New Orleans Saints’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and now the quarterback’s timeline is beginning to become a bit more clear.
Brees elected to have surgery on his thumb Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ed Werder. He’s expected to miss six weeks.
New Orleans now turns to Teddy Bridgewater as it faces a tough back-to-back with the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys in Weeks 3 and 4.
Brees looked sharp in Week 1 against the Houston Texans, going 32-of-43 for 370 yards and two touchdowns. He was 3-for-5 Sunday before suffering the thumb injury.
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images