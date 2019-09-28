Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Felix Hernandez may have thrown his final pitch for the Seattle Mariners.

The right-hander left Thursday’s game, his final start of the season, to a roaring ovation from the crowd at T-Mobile Park in an emotional moment. The 33-year-old is set to hit free agency this offseason, and there is reason to believe Hernandez may choose to step away from the game after seeing his effectiveness drop in recent years.

Still, Hernandez will go down as one of the greatest pitchers in Mariners franchise history, and one of the best pitchers from Venezuela. He also has been a major role model to Boston Red Sox left Eduardo Rodriguez. The two both grew up in Valencia.

Rodriguez took to Instagram on Friday to post a tribute to his long-time friend.

The captions translates to say: “My brother and teacher since childhood I always saw you pitching on television and I remember my grandfather told me look at that boy you see there is an example to follow and thank God he gave me the opportunity to meet you and create a beautiful brotherhood my bro this is just a step more in your career and I know that you will show everyone that this is a see you later not a goodbye to this sport that we all love 👊👊👊 @therealkingfelix34 #foreverking #porsiempreelrey👑”

What a touching message

As for Rodriguez, is just one of a few Red Sox chasing some significant individual milestones in the final weekend of the season.

