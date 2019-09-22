Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another year, another successful two days of grassroots racing in the Granite State.

For the second straight season, New Hampshire Motor Speedway hosted Full Throttle Weekend, which was conceived after the track lost its annual fall NASCAR Cup Series race. Headlined by the signature event on the Whelen Modified Tour’s calendar, Full Throttle Weekend included three races, a U.S. Legend Cars race and an abundance of activities for motorsports fans to enjoy.

Let’s recap each of the three NASCAR-sanctioned events:

NASCAR Pinty’s Series Visit New Hampshire 100 (100 laps, 105.8 miles)

Winner: Andrew Ranger

Somehow, someway, last year’s winner, Kevin Lacroix, did not win this race.

The Saint-Eustache, Canada, native won the pole and led the first 92 laps. But the drama picked up in the final 10 laps, with Ranger driving to victory lane along with his fourth victory of the season. Ranger now has 28 victories in the Canada-based Pinty’s series, the most of any driver.

Check out this wild finish:

The win catapulted Ranger to the top of the series standings.

“Lap after lap we were catching Kevin Lacroix,” Ranger said after the race, via NASCAR Home Tracks. “We made the pass and got the win, so I’m very happy for my MOPAR team and now we are the points leader.”

The NASCAR Pinty’s Series will close its season and crown a champion next week at Jukasa Motor Speedway.

NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Apple Barrel 125 (125 laps, 132.25 miles)

Winner: Ty Gibbs

Gibbs is a four-time runner-up in the K&N Series, but he finally got his first victory Saturday afternoon.

The DGR-Crosley driver led a race-high 112 laps and picked up his first win in six tries at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. His teammate, Tanner Gray, came in second.

#KNEAST Go crazy, @TyGibbs_‼️ You just won your first career K&N Pro Series race! 👍🏼👏🏼 He climbs out in Victory Lane and celebrates his #AppleBarrel125 victory at The Magic Mile 🎊🎉@NHMS | #NHMSFullThrottle pic.twitter.com/PXiQd1vfRg — #MyTrackMyRoots (@NASCARHomeTrack) September 21, 2019

“You work so hard for this stuff and finishing second the last four times I’ve raced, it sucks,” the 16-year-old Gibbs said after the race, via NASCAR Home Tracks. “It’s heartbreaking. But once you get that win, it feels so good. I feel so good right now. Plus to have two (won last weekend in the ARCA Menards Series at Salem Speedway), it’s just a great deal.

” … I came here, and it’s a hard track, a fun track too. Just a little tight there but once we worked on it, we got better. Super cool to win here.”

The final K&N Pro Series East event of the season will take place next Saturday at Dover International Speedway.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Musket 250 presented by Whelen (250 laps, 264.5 miles)

Winner: Bobby Santos III

It’s safe to say Santos is comfortable at the Magic Mile.

The Franklin, Mass., native earned his fifth championship points win at NHMS. Santos prevailed in what was a drama-filled race that featured the largest purse in Modified Tour history.

Santos, a former series champion, now has 18 Modified Tour victories on his resume.

Check out these late-race collisions:

And here’s Santos taking the checkered flag:

“Loudon is special for the modifieds, this is our Super Bowl,” Santos said, via NASCAR Home Tracks. “Everyone brings their best here. To win this race, it makes it even more special. It’s just an honor to be in victory lane today.”

Despite the win, Santos currently sits in 29th in the Tour standings. Connecticut native Doug Coby leads Justin Bonsignore by 21 points with two races remaining.

Coby is in search of his sixth title, while Bonsignore is looking for his second straight championship.

Here are some other highlights from a busy weekend in New Hampshire:

A special moment in honor of Mike Stefanik. @MaxMcLaughlin_ and @TheNatural99 both sporting throwback paint schemes in his honor. pic.twitter.com/94TCwK6Wim — New Hampshire Motor Speedway (@NHMS) September 21, 2019

#NWMT Apparently there is another race going in Victory Lane 😂😂😂 Some of the Santos family have started their own battle…. Don’t worry: Santos won the #Musket250 🏁👀 pic.twitter.com/iJiqz0qqdf — #MyTrackMyRoots (@NASCARHomeTrack) September 21, 2019

SOUND ON! 🔊 Retweet if you’d make this your morning alarm sound. pic.twitter.com/8FWDkGeFTe — New Hampshire Motor Speedway (@NHMS) September 21, 2019

It’s a party after hours at #TheMagicMile for #NHMSFullThrottle Fall Weekend! pic.twitter.com/WRxVlfWabs — New Hampshire Motor Speedway (@NHMS) September 21, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images