Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown was released by the New England Patriots on Friday amid a series of serious off-field allegations, but the All-Pro wide receiver made sure his thoughts were heard Sunday morning on Twitter.

After revealing he was done with the NFL, Brown blasted Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and FS1 analyst Shannon Sharpe. It was the latest addition to an eventful, erratic timeline, which former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher says is a major sign that Brown needs help.

“Antonio Brown’s actions right now clearly indicate that intervention is needed right here,” Cowher said on CBS’ “The NFL Today.” “He has surrounded himself with a bunch of enablers. And if they really care about him, they should tell him he needs help. His actions scream for help. Tell him what he needs to hear, not what he wants to hear. He doesn’t need a football field, he needs counseling.”

Nate Burleson, a former NFL wide receiver himself, agreed with Cowher, noting that Brown should not be afraid to seek assistance.

“There’s nothing wrong with asking for help,” Burleson said. “As a player, I’ve been to therapy. Removed from the game, I’ve been to therapy. If you need it, I feel like you should seek after it.”

Check out the full clip here:

Bill Cowher and Nate Burleson address the latest on Antonio Brown. pic.twitter.com/O9S6aJsvEh — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 22, 2019

Shortly after the flurry of tweets, Brown reportedly filed a grievance against the Patriots in an attempt to acquire his signing bonus. But, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kraft will never let that happen after the All-Pro wideout called out his legal woes on Twitter.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images