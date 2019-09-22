Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Well, things went about as well as everyone thought they would for the New York Jets in New England on Sunday.

With Sam Darnold and Trevor Siemian both sidelined, that put third string quarterback Luke Falk into action against a very good Patriots defense. New York was shut out in the first half, with Falk throwing for just 59 yards. Things did not improve in the second half.

Falk threw a ball up for grabs on 3rd-and-2 and there were absolutely no Jets receivers anywhere near the vicinity of the pass, giving Devin McCourty an easy pick.

Who was that ball to? That’s a great question and we don’t have an answer for you.

We can tell you that was McCourty’s third interception of the season and he now has one pick in each of the Pats’ three games to open the season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images