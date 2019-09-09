Antonio Brown signing with the New England Patriots shook the NFL world, but it had an especially negative impact on one Rhode Island native.
Tobias Gray, a New York Giants fan, was arrested by East Providence police Sunday following a threatening Facebook post toward Gillette Stadium. According to the Providence Journal, Gray also threatened an officer while being arrested.
The 44-year-old was arraigned Monday morning in Providence District Court, in addition to facing a felony domestic assault charge and a separate charge for threatening the East Providence police officer.
The Facebook post allegedly involved Gray threatening to commit a shooting at Gillette Stadium after the Patriots signed the All-Pro wide receiver, per the Providence Journal. It has since been deleted.
The Patriots signed Brown to a one-year deal just one day before defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener at Gillette Stadium.
