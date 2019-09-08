Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL regular season kicks off this week, and two big-name teams will square off against each other in Week 1.

The New York Giants will travel out to AT&T Stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC showdown. The Giants are looking to bounce back from their five-win season in 2018, with Daniel Jones waiting in the wings should Eli Manning need replacing. (Although the team hopes that won’t happen this season.)

Meanwhile, the Cowboys hope to leave their offseason troubles behind them and start the new season on the right note.

Here’s how to watch:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 8, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images