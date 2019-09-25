Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who doesn’t love mic’d-up videos of the Patriots?

New England on Sunday earned an easy victory over the New York Jets to move to 3-0 on the season. It was an up-and-down performance from the defending Super Bowl champions, albeit one that ultimately included more highs than lows.

Sights and sounds from the victory were captured in a new video released by the Patriots on Tuesday.

Take a look:

The pregame huddles, the #AFFlyover, the touchdowns, the celebrations & @OfficialTyLaw's golden return to Foxboro. Sunday's sights & sounds. pic.twitter.com/prg5OuLpSO — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 25, 2019

Obviously, that video did not include the team’s locker room celebration.

(You can click here to watch that clip.)

Next up for the Patriots is a matchup with the 3-0 Bills on Sunday in Buffalo.

