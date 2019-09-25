Who doesn’t love mic’d-up videos of the Patriots?
New England on Sunday earned an easy victory over the New York Jets to move to 3-0 on the season. It was an up-and-down performance from the defending Super Bowl champions, albeit one that ultimately included more highs than lows.
Sights and sounds from the victory were captured in a new video released by the Patriots on Tuesday.
Take a look:
Obviously, that video did not include the team’s locker room celebration.
(You can click here to watch that clip.)
Next up for the Patriots is a matchup with the 3-0 Bills on Sunday in Buffalo.
