The New England Patriots’ punt returner and fifth-string wide receiver was added to the injury report Saturday. Gunner Olszewski is questionable to play Sunday with a hamstring injury.

The 3-0 Patriots take on the 3-0 Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m.

If Olszewski can’t play, wide receiver Julian Edelman, who’s also questionable with a chest injury, likely would return punts. If neither Olszewski nor Edelman plays, then safety Patrick Chung likely would handle punt return duties.

Defensive end Michael Bennett (shoulder), running back Rex Burkhead (foot), safety Nate Ebner (groin), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (shoulder), tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle) and offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse (illness) also are questionable to play.

Everyone who’s listed on the Patriots’ injury report traveled to Buffalo on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images