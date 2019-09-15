Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If Antonio Brown is smart, he’ll listen to Randy Moss.

Brown agreed to join the Patriots last weekend mere hours after his release from the Oakland Raiders. His path mirrored that of Moss, at least in some respects. While Moss’ tenure in Oakland was unremarkable and he arrived in New England with considerable baggage, his situation pales in comparison to the ludicrous and frankly baffling circus that was Brown’s brief stint with the Raiders.

Still, Moss knows what it’s like to be a heavily criticized star wideout transitioning from the comparatively lax environment in Oakland to the no-nonsense domain of Bill Belichick.

During a recent appearance on Adam Schefter’s podcast, Moss revealed that he reached out to Brown shortly after his release from the Raiders. In fact, the two have stayed in contact over the past week.

So, what did Moss tell Brown about the Patriots?

“You have to get there and focus and understand what they’re trying to do on that football field, man, and magic is going to happen.”

Of course, Brown’s tenure with the Patriots almost immediately took a turn that Moss’ never came close to taking. In a civil lawsuit filed early this week, Brown is accused of sexually assaulting and raping his former physical trainer, Britney Taylor. Brown denied the allegations and avoided both suspension as well as a spot on the commissioner’s exempt this, though that’s subject to change with the NFL’s investigation reportedly set to begin Monday.

Brown is expected to make his team debut Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and reportedly will see a heavy workload.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images