Antonio Brown is done in Oakland, and in due course he likely will have a new team.

The now-former Raiders receiver was cut Saturday, making him eligible to sign with any team in the NFL. According to oddsmakers, the Patriots (of course) are the betting favorite to land Brown, though it remains to be seen what kind of market he will have.

ESPN’s Field Yates provided a timeline as to when Brown can sign with and play for a new team.

For those asking: Antonio Brown is eligible to sign with another team as soon as 4:01 PM EST today. But, no, he would *not* be eligible to play for another team that has a game tomorrow. By Week 2, yes. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 7, 2019

In short, if there is interest in Brown, he doesn’t have to wait long to find a new home.

