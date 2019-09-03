Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jacoby Brissett’s direct manner has served him well.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback revealed to reporters Tuesday why he negotiated a lucrative contract extension without the help of an agent. Having inherited the job of Colts starting quarterback last month following Andrew Luck’s retirement, Brissett and the team agreed Monday to a two-year contract worth $30 million, with $20 million of it guaranteed.

Brissett raised some eyebrows by negotiating his own contract, just as he did in 2016 after the New England Patriots drafted him in the third round. When asked why he does his own dealing, Brissett offered a perfectly blunt, and NSFW, answer, according to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer.

1. Jacoby Brissett wearing a Fyre festival sweater today in locker room. Not sure if there’s a hidden meaning, but he said the doc was “funny as hell.” 2. Asked why no agent, he says: “I don’t want someone bullshitting on my behalf.” 3. He hasn’t changed a bit the last -0 days. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 3, 2019

In addition to being a capable NFL quarterback, Brissett clearly is a straight-shooter.

He’ll lead the Colts against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in the teams’ 2019 season opener.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images