Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Will the Broncos get their first win of the NFL season Sunday?

That will be the task at end when Denver welcomes the Jacksonville Jaguars to Mile High Stadium. The Jaguars got in the win column in Week 3 with a victory over the Tennessee Titans, while the Broncos hope to bounce back from a 16-14 loss to the Chicago bears.

Jalen Ramsey, who left the Jaguars for the birth of his second child earlier in the week, is listed as questionable to play in Week 4, despite not practicing with the team.

Here’s how to watch Jaguars vs. Broncos:

When: Sunday, Sept. 29, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images