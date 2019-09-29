Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Matthew Slater is building himself quite the highlight reel early in the 2019 NFL season.

The longtime Patriots captain last week turned in one of the better special-teams plays you’ll ever see, which helped New England pin the New York Jets eerily close to the goal line. Fast forward to Sunday afternoon in Buffalo, and Slater found the end zone for the first time in his 12-year NFL career.

Corey Bojorquez’s reunion with his former team was less-than-ideal for the Bills punter, as cornerback J.C. Jackson zoomed in for a clean block. Fortunately for Slater and the Patriots, a fortuitous bounce allowed the visitors to scoop up the loose football and advance it for six.

Check it out:

Slater has been an unsung hero for the Patriots for over a decade, so the glory of putting points on the board couldn’t be more well-deserved for the special-teams ace.

The 34-year-old was the second unlikely source to rack up a touchdown for New England at New Era Field. Brandon Bolden opened the scoring with a four-yard rush, which marked his first TD of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images