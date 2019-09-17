The Kansas City Chiefs seem like a logical destination for Jalen Ramsey, who reportedly wants a trade. They’re legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and might be a defensive piece or two away from being favored over the New England Patriots.
However, the Chiefs reportedly do not want to bring Ramsey into the fold.
Kansas City is not interested in trading for Ramsey because it does not want to mess up its current locker room culture, according to NFL.com’s Jeffri Chadiha. The Chiefs have explored a deal for Arizona Cardinals star Patrick Peterson, though.
Ramsey, who openly feuded with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone on Sunday, opened up Tuesday about his reported trade request.
Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images