Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Kansas City Chiefs seem like a logical destination for Jalen Ramsey, who reportedly wants a trade. They’re legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and might be a defensive piece or two away from being favored over the New England Patriots.

However, the Chiefs reportedly do not want to bring Ramsey into the fold.

Kansas City is not interested in trading for Ramsey because it does not want to mess up its current locker room culture, according to NFL.com’s Jeffri Chadiha. The Chiefs have explored a deal for Arizona Cardinals star Patrick Peterson, though.

Here’s Chadiha’s report:

@Chiefs source says the team isn’t interested in @Jaguars CB @jalenramsey now that he wants a trade. Source says the team’s locker room “is too good right now.” The team did ask @AZCardinals about CB Patrick Peterson earlier this year and was “emphatically told no.” — Jeffri Chadiha (@jeffrichadiha) September 17, 2019

Ramsey, who openly feuded with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone on Sunday, opened up Tuesday about his reported trade request.

Ramsey asked about confrontation with Doug Marrone: "What did Coach say? He didn't remember? So sh–, y'all go off that." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 17, 2019

Buckle your seatbelts, football fans.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images