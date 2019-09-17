Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Jalen Ramsey sweepstakes are taking shape.

Ramsey is the latest NFL superstar looking to relocate. The star cornerback reportedly requested a trade out of Jacksonville following the Jaguars’ Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans, and reports indicate the franchise could find a deal for the two-time Pro Bowl selection as soon as this week.

It’s unclear just how robust Ramsey’s market is, but according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Jaguars already have fielded two trade offers for the 24-year-old.

There are teams interested in trading with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Jalen Ramsey. This is what I am told has been offered so far: a 1st in 2020 & 5th in 2021 from an NFC Team and a 1st in 2020 & a player from an AFC Team — Dianna (@diannaESPN) September 17, 2019

Both of these reported offers fall in line with Adam Schefter’s report Monday which indicated Jacksonville, at a minimum, was looking for a first-round pick in exchange for Ramsey. The Jaguars have the grounds to demand more, though, especially considering what the Miami Dolphins were able to receive in exchange for second-year safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Ramsey, whose contract expires after the 2020 season, wasn’t interested in speaking about the situation Tuesday while addressing the media, but he did colorfully express his desire to win. The Jags aren’t primed to do much of that this season, so it’s easy to understand why Ramsey wants out of Northeast Florida.

Jacksonville is set to host the Tennessee Titans this Thursday. Ramsey claims he’s “super excited” about the divisional matchup, but it remains to be seen if he’ll still be a member of the Jaguars by then.

