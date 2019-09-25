Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Jaguars are riding high heading into Week 4, but Jalen Ramsey’s mind reportedly has not changed.

Ramsey, who requested a trade following Jacksonville’s Week 2 loss, was on the field last Thursday as the Jaguars picked up an encouraging win over the Tennessee Titans. The star cornerback, however, was not at the Jaguars’ facility Monday due to illness, an excuse not everyone was buying given his current desires.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported Tuesday night Ramsey would be back with the Jaguars on Wednesday. This shouldn’t be viewed as Ramsey showing any sort of commitment to Jacksonville, though, as NFL insider Adam Schefter’s follow-up to Anderson’s report made it clear the two-time Pro Bowl selection still is looking to be moved.

It still will be an upset if Jalen Ramsey plays Sunday at Denver…..this isn’t being solved anytime soon. https://t.co/7avgyBo1If — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2019

The Jaguars reportedly are not interested in trading Ramsey, and a blockbuster trade reportedly is not in the works. That said, there’s a price for every player, and there’s always a chance Jacksonville could be presented an offer it simply cannot refuse. NBC Sports’ Peter King, for one, is keeping his eye on the Philadelphia Eagles as a team that could become “desperate.”

But unless an interested team really gets the ball rolling on a Ramsey trade, it sounds like the Jags and their star CB will remain at a stalemate.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images